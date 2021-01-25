HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.33 million and $41,454.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,987.55 or 0.99608313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00322421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.92 or 0.00679681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00161021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003279 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

