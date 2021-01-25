Hubii Network (HBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $512.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 162.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

HBT is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.