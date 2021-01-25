HUNT Trading Up 6.9% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $1.95 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

