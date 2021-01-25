Hush Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $176,782.68 and approximately $5,840.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00275610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00109794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

