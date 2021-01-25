Hxro Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and $589,857.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,258,740 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

