Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.55

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.55 and last traded at C$30.53, with a volume of 156330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.49.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

