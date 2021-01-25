Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 52.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $616,619.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00766084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.23 or 0.04223687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017612 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

