HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $2,802.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

