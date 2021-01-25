HyperDAO Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $6,137.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038057 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

