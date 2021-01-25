HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $457,912.54 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $457,912.54 and $6,710.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

