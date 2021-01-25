HyperQuant Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $29,795.58 and $40.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

