I/O Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,072.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $924,374.37 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00324374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003734 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.01534265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,654,373 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

