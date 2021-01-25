IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Trading Up 41.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB)’s stock price was up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 820,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,066% from the average daily volume of 70,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

