IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 13,649 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

