IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 21,957 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 2,262,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,845,215. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

