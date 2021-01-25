IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,065 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

