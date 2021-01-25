IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 659 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.91. 32,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

