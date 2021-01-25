IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

