IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,353 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

AMT stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.