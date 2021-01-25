IBM Retirement Fund Buys 702 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

