IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,853,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

