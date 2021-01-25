IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.56. The company had a trading volume of 99,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

