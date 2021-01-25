IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $29.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,036.64. 39,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

