IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

