IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $76,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

