IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

