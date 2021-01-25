IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.65 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.94. 114,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

