IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.65 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $103.69. 204,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.