IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 134,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.