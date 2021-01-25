IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $3.00 on Monday, reaching $251.77. 52,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The stock has a market cap of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.