IBM Retirement Fund Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.34. 114,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

