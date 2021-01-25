IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $472.34. 116,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

