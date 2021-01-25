IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $128.50. 121,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

