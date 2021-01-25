IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,127. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

