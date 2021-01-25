IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 4,794 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after acquiring an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,772. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

