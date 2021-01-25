IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.70. 404,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.