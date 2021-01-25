ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $14,694.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00011857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037692 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

