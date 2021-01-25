Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 48.1%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) rose 48.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 2,146,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,083,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.82% of Ideal Power worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

