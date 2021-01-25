IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 40% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and $9.87 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

