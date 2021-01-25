Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Idle has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00020806 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $6.21 million and $221,445.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00270825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036941 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,084 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.