IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.75.

Shares of IGM traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.10. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

