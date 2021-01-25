Ignition Price Tops $0.0452 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 75.7% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $62,257.01 and $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.69 or 1.00275198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,391,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,378,437 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

