Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.22

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 59319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) news, Director Tony Abbandonato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,374.42.

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Company Profile (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

