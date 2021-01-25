ImageCash (IMGC) Hits Market Cap of $35,628.46

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $35,628.46 and approximately $67,604.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00069861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037414 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,184,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,065,623 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

