ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,828.04

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $292,828.04 and approximately $182,757.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,814,974 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

