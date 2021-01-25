Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 1.4%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.96. 142,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 134,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

