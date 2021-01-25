Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $480.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 475.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 123499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 383.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

