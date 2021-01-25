Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Shares Down 6.3%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

