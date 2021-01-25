Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given a C$29.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$29.50 price target by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.47.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$33.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.