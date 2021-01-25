Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Citigroup

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMO. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.47.

IMO stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,072. The firm has a market cap of C$18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.47.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

